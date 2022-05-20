Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City

Antonio Conte takes his Spurs side to Carrow Road, knowing a victory will see them in the Champions League next year. Any kind of slip-up is likely to be pounced upon by bitter rivals Arsenal, so three points are a must.
Last time out, Spurs needed just the solitary goal to defeat Burnley. That Harry Kane strike, combined with the 3-0 victory in the North London derby, puts Tottenham in the driving seat for a top four finish. The Lilywhites dominated Norwich’s potential relegation colleagues. It was a much more convincing victory than the 1-0 score line suggests.
Norwich picked up a rare point in their last fixture. They traveled to the Molineux to face Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton side. Whilst Wolves are certainly a better side than the Canaries, it can’t be denied that Norwich perhaps deserved more from the game.
Spurs will have to be at their best in this match.
The closing day of the season can always throw up some odd results.
Norwich vs Tottenham FYIs
When is it? Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 4 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Carrow Road, Norwich.
Who’s in form? Norwich (DLLLL) Tottenham (DWDWW)
What are the odds? Norwich (+1200) Tottenham (-450) Draw (+550)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
What is the Tottenham Team News? go here
Starting XI Predictions
This is how I see the final Spurs lineup for 2021/22 looking.
Hugo Lloris starts in goals. He has been the only proper candidate to keep goals in the Premier League this season. They need further development from Pierluigi Gollini or a summer transfer window purchase to keep the Frenchman on his toes next season.
The back three have served Conte well. And so it shall continue. Cristian Romero is out, so it is likely to have Eric Dier as its centerpiece. Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies will play to his right and left, respectively. Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon will play their usual wing-back roles.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur start in the middle of the park. Hojbjerg had a great middle part of the season and Betancur has impressed since moving from Juventus.
The attack is becoming one of the most feared in the league. South Korean superstar Heung Min-son will start on the left-hand side of the attack. He will hope to snare a surprise golden boot award if he can score one more than Mohamed Salah on Championship Sunday. On the right Swede, Dejan Kulusevski starts.
Of course, it will be none other than Harry Kane starting through the middle.
Stuey Predicts
Spurs have been impressive recently. The way they swatted aside Arsenal with ease told me they are the true heirs to that fourth place. The front three are scary and it will be interesting to see how they develop next season. I am picking a goal for each of them in a 3-0 victory for Tottenham.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind