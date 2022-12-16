Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Nice (Club Friendly)

Looking ahead to next Wednesday’s club friendly at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium vs Nice, we need to first look back at the first two exhibition matches this World Cup break. We can’t really make an astute first team projection for next week without first looking back at who played and who hasn’t played.

The following Spurs players got 82 minutes in against the Peterborough United U21s: Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Harvey White, Japhet Tanganga, Bryan Gil, Oliver Skipp, Dejan Kulusevski and Djed Spence.

Meanwhile Ryan Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Fraser Forster and Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal didn’t feature for the second consecutive game. We’re predicting that a couple of those guys will get in the first team here, and that a couple more will come off the bench to get some substantial minutes here. After all, friendlies are all about squad rotation, and Antonio Conte should do some of that here.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Nice

Austin; Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga; Sayers, Skipp, Bissouma, White, Sessegnon; Lucas, Bryan

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Nice 0

Always hard to size up a preseason friendly, but we think the north Londoners will take care of the Ligue 1 side.

