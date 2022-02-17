Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Tottenham head into the lion’s den, also known as the Etihad Stadium, this weekend. They head there hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in the league. The challenge in front of them? Just the points-hungry, win-machine that is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.
Easy-peasy, huh?
Not so much. But if any side has the credentials to pull off a shock victory over the Sky Blues, it is Tottenham. Their manager, Antonio Conte, has a 50/50 record against Pep Guardiola. They have split the four previous meetings with each other. Both gaffers have two victories over their counterparts in this series.
Then there is the stat that surprised me most of all when researching this match. Tottenham have actually won three of their last four league matches against City. Incredibly, they have kept clean sheets in all of those victories, too.
Manchester City vs Tottenham
When is it? Saturday19th February, 5.30 PM
Where is it? Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Who’s in form? Manchester City (DWWWW) Tottenham (WLWLL)
What are the odds? Man City (-370) Tottenham (+1100) Draw (+475)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction: Man City Tottenham
STARTING XI PREDICTION
Hugo Lloris starts in goal. The Frenchman has played poorly recently, but I still don’t think the backup choice at Tottenham is Premier League level. It would shock me if anyone but the captain isn’t the gloveman for the Lily Whites in this match.
The three-man defense will almost certainly comprise Cristian Romero in the most central position. Ben Davies keeps his spot to the left of the Argentine because of a lack of alternative options at the moment. Davinson Sanchez plays to Romero’s right.
Emerson Royal plays at right wing-back after Matt Doherty failed to grasp yet another chance to stake a claim in the starting XI. Sergio Reguilon starts at left wing-back.
January singing Rodrigo Bentancur will pair up in the middle of the park with Harry Winks. These two can be a class pairing. They just need a little time to gel as a duo.
Harry Kane plays as the number nine, with Son Heung-min playing to his left. Obviously. On the right, I think Dejan Kulusevski will replace Lucas Moura in the attacking triumvirate.
MATCH PREDICTION
So the big question is, can Spurs perform another miracle and do the double over the all-conquering Manchester City? As much as I’d like to say yes, I simply don’t think they can.
This will be three losses on the spin for Tottenham. 2-1 to City.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind