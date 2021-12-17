Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Tottenham Hotspur returns to Premier League action this weekend. They couldn’t have asked for a more difficult return from their COVID enforced layoff as they take on a rampaging Liverpool side who are in formidable form. Tottenham will need to reverse a terrible recent record against the Reds. The North London club has won just once in their previous 17 fixtures against the Merseyside club.
Much has been said about Spurs home form since Antonio Conte took over and they will hope to keep that record intact here. A lot will hinge on the return to fitness of the players who have been out with COVID with many first-team stars stricken with the illness during the current outbreak.
Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT, 19 December 2021
Team News: Tottenham Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Liverpool
Odds: Liverpool win -170, Tottenham win +450, Draw +350
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (DWLWW) Liverpool (WWWWW)
Now we look at the crystal ball and see who might line up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the home side.
Hugo Lloris will start between the sticks. The French national team captain is one of the best ‘keepers in the world and there are light years between the level of him and the next best goalie in the Spurs first-team squad.
Eric Dier will probably anchor the center-back triumvirate with Davinson Sanchez to his right and Welshmen Ben Davies to his left. Losing Cristian Romero is still being felt and the Spurs faithful surely can’t wait until he returns from his injury layoff.
At wing-back, we will probably see a returning Sergio Reguilon line up on the left-hand side. Antonio Conte was positive about his chances of starting this match when asked directly about the Spaniard’s fitness in his pre-match press conference. Japhet Tanganga will be the player to line up on the opposite side.
Like I said in the previous preview, before the COVID cancelation of the match, I think this is a great opportunity for Harry Winks to showcase his talents for his new manager. I am going to pick him in the center of the park alongside Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.
The wide attackers will almost certainly look very different because of the regular starters being amongst the players reportedly having COVID. Steven Bergwijn is my choice for the right-wing position. On the left, I am going to go to Ryan Sessegnon. I know he is thought of as a more defensive option, but he definitely has the talent to play further forward, so I am picking him in the attack.
Centrally will be England captain Harry Kane.
If he can hit the ground running, this match could be a turning point for him in a season that has largely been forgettable by his standards so far.
Given the circumstances, I think Spurs could certainly cause an upset here, and that is what I am picking. A boil-over victory for the home side against Liverpool.Follow paulmbanks
