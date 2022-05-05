Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Title challengers Liverpool play host to top four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur in the late kick off at Anfield Saturday night. After surprisingly losing a couple of fixtures in a row, Tottenham returned to the winner’s sheet with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.
Heung Min-son was in impeccable form against the Foxes. He set up Harry Kane for the opener, before slotting home two goals of his own.
The South Korean is in rare form at the moment and will be an enormous problem for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold.
It’s not just the left-winger Liverpool needs to watch out for. England captain Harry Kane loves playing against the Reds. He has 9 score involvements in his last thirteen fixtures against the Merseyside club. Anfield holds no fear for him, either, in his last seven games at Liverpool’s home ground, he has scored four goals and assisted in one.
In another boost for Spurs, their current boss, Antonio Conte, has never tasted defeat at Anfield. In his only two trips to Anfield as manager, he has come away with a point both times.
Liverpool vs Tottenham
When is it? Saturday, May 7th, 2022 7.45 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Anfield, Liverpool.
Who’s in form? Liverpool (WWWWW) Tottenham (WWLDW)
What are the odds? Liverpool (-220) Tottenham (+660) Draw (+390)
Starting XI Prediction
With no midweek football to distract them, Spurs will have no need for squad rotation.
That means club captain Hugo Lloris will line up between the sticks. If Tottenham is to leave Anfield with anything, the Frenchman will need to be at his best.
The back three will be the usual suspects. That means Welshman Ben Davies lines up at left center-back. Argentine Cristian Romero plays as the right center-back, with Eric Dier playing the anchor role.
Emerson Royal will continue at the right wing-back. He will have his hands full with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah attacking down his side. English youngster Ryan Sessegnon starts at left wing-back. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg will play in the center of midfield.
The Tottenham attack is fast becoming one of the most feared in the league. They will face their sternest test yet against a rock-solid Liverpool defense.
Harry Kane starts in the Harry Kane role through the middle. Dejan Kulusevski starts on the right of the attack, with Heung Min-son starting on the left.
Stuey Predicts
In my perfect world, Liverpool rests a host of players and is 4 up by halftime. Unfortunately for me, that is not what will happen. A more likely scenario is Spurs ruin Liverpool’s title chances by snatching a draw in a very entertaining contest.
It’s a result that hands Man City the title & keeps Tottenham in touch with the top four heading into a huge North London derby. Draw 2-2.
