Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

It is Antonio Conte vs Brendan Rodgers this weekend. The Italian’s Tottenham Hotspur will host the Northern Irishmans’s Leicester City in Premier League action. Tottenham is on a great run against Leicester City recently. They have been on the winning side of the equation in seven out of their last ten fixtures against the Foxes.
Part of that winning run was the incredible comeback victory from earlier this season. In that match, they summoned Steven Bergwijn from the bench at the King Power Stadium in the 79th minute with Spurs behind 2-1. Time ticked away, and it seemed that was how the match would finish.
That was until Bergwijn scored in the 95th and 97th minute to secure the three points. Completing the latest Premier League comeback in the competition’s history.
Since Leicester City returned to the Premier League in the 2014/15 season, Tottenham has scored more league goals against the Foxes than they have against any other side. That number stands at 36. On the other side of the coin, Leicester has not conceded more against any other club.
Leicester has a horrible away record this season. They have won just one of their last eleven fixtures away from the King Power Stadium.
That victory came against lowly Burnley back in March.
Tottenham vs Leicester FYIs
When is it? May 1st, 2022 2 PM PM Local Time.
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Tottenham (WWWLD) Leicester (DWLDD)
What are the odds? Tottenham (-225) Leicester (+600) Draw (+380)
Starting XI Prediction
Here is how I see Antonio Conte’s men lining up this weekend.
Hugo Lloris lines up in goals. The Frenchman is almost the only option Conte has a Premier League standard. He is nailed on to start between the posts.
The defense will be the same as we have seen in recent weeks. Eric Dier will anchor a three-man defense. Cristian Romero and Ben Davies will play on either side of him. Emerson Royal will continue to benefit from the absence of Matt Doherty and start at right-wing-back.
Ryan Sessegnon will probably start at left-wing-back, with rumors surrounding Sergio Reguilon potentially being sold to Barcelona this coming summer.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur will continue as the central midfield generals.
The forward line will remain the same. Harry Kane will line up as the focal point in the Harry Kane role. South Korean superstar Heung Min-son will start on the left-hand side of the attack, with Swede Dejan Kulusevski starting on the right-hand side of the attack.
Stuey Predicts
This game has the potential to be critical to the home side’s top-four hopes. Spurs will need to be at their very best to gain all three points, as the fixture between the two sides proved in January. I am backing Spurs to get the job done. It won’t be convincing, but it doesn’t have to be at this stage of the season. Sours 1-0.
