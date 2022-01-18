Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

In one of the rescheduled fixtures from a COVID ravaged festive fixture period, Leicester City plays host to Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.
Meetings between these two sides are usually pretty high-scoring. Since Leicester returned to the top flight in 2014, Leicester vs Tottenham is the fourth-highest scoring fixture in the Premier League with 54 goals.
Antonio Conte is having a tremendous beginning to his career as Tottenham head coach. Despite some losses in cup competitions, he remains undefeated in the Premier League.
His 8 game undefeated streak is the third-best start of any manager appointed during the season.
He will have his eyes set on the record held by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which stands at 12.
Leicester v Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:30 PM GMT, 19th January 2022
Team News: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester (WLLWW) Tottenham (DWLWL)
Let’s have a look at how the North London club might just line up in this one.
Hugo Lloris will don the goalkeeper’s gloves after being rested for the Carabao Cup second leg defeat against Chelsea. The world-class number one will be rested up and raring to go.
The defense will still have somewhat of a makeshift look to it because of the ongoing absences of Eric Dier and Cristian Romero. That means Davinson Sanchez will line up as the sweeper. Sanchez can be brilliant. He can also be a disaster.
I wonder which version of the Colombian will show up here. Japhet Tanganga will play to his right, with Ben Davies playing to his left.
Despite his poor form, Emerson Royal will line up at right-back. If he isn’t careful, Matt Doherty could swoop in and take his stating position from him should his form not take a dramatic uptick.
Sergio Reguilon is unlikely to feature here, so Ryan Sessegnon will line up at left-back.
The center of midfield will have a familiar look to it. Englishman Oliver Skipp returns to the first xi with his usual partner in crime, Pierre Emile Hojbjerg lining up alongside him.
In attack, Lucas Moura will line up on the left-wing. Harry Kane will lick his lips as he lines up as striker against the club he has scored more goals against than any other. The right-winger is a bit of a mystery with Heung Min Son injured.
I am going to go to Spanish youngster Bryan Gil.
I am picking Spurs to take all three points in this one.
They have looked great in the league since Antonio Conte has taken the reins and Leicester has been below average. 3-1 Spurs.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind