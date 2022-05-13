Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Tottenham host Burnley in their last home match of the season this weekend. Antonio Conte’s men will look to keep the pressure on their North London rivals, Arsenal, in fourth place. Spurs currently sit in fifth place, just one point behind the Gunners, and will look to pounce on any slip up their bitter enemies might make. A victory here will temporarily put them in the highly coveted Champions League qualification places.
Spurs have every reason to feel confident coming into this fixture. In their last nine home matches against Burnley, The Lily Whites are undefeated, winning eight and drawing just one. When you add to that the fact that Burnley has won just two of their last eighteen Premier League away games, Tottenham’s optimism seems well placed.
To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Harry Kane is lethal in front of the goal against Burnley. Who doesn’t the England captain score bucket loads of goals against, right? Kane has been involved in eleven goals in his last 11 matches against Burnley (8 goals, 3 assists). He has scored 7 in his last seven against the Clarets as well.
Tottenham vs Burnley
When is it? Sunday, May 15th, 2022 12 PM PM UK Time.
Where is it? Tottenham Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LDWDW) Burnley (DWWLL)
What are the odds? Tottenham (+280) Burnley (+800) Draw (+400)
Starting XI Prediction
Hugo Lloris will start in goals for Tottenham. He will hope for a second consecutive clean sheet after his shutout against Arsenal.
The back three will look slightly different in the wake of Cristián Romero’s hip injury. Eric Dier starts in his usual spot at the base of the trio. To his left will be Ben Davies, and to his right will be Davinson Sanchez. Ryan Sessegnon starts at left-wing-back, with Emerson Royal starting at right-wing-back.
In midfield, I am going to start Harry Winks alongside Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. Winks comes in for Rodrigo Bentancur, who gets a rest. The Uruguayan will probably get minutes from the bench.
I am resting Dejan Kulusevski, as well. The Swede has been tremendous since coming in during the January transfer window and is another who has earned a rest. In his place, Lucas Moura comes into the starting XI. Heung Min-son starts on the left of the attack, with Harry Kane playing through the middle.
Stuey Predicts
I can’t see anything but a victory for Tottenham Hotspur here. Burnley is almost safe and Spurs are locked in a massive battle for fourth place. That battle will go down to Championship Sunday as Spurs pick up a 3-0 victory in their last home game of the season.
