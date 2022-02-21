Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

After finally snapping a 12 game away from home losing streak, Burnley will return to the comfort of Turf Moor where they host Tottenham Hotspur. This is a match that was originally slated to occur in matchweek 13, but was postponed because of an outbreak of COVID in the Spurs squad.
This fixture will hold no fears for Antonio Conte’s men. Since 2015, they have only failed to score once against Sean Dyche’s team. Add to that the fact they have also kept 8 clean sheets in that time period, and the North Londoners have every right to feel confident heading into this one.
Incredibly, The Lily White’s last three victories have all come from last gasp winners. Never have they had such a run of ‘Fergie Time’ victories in the Premier League era. I am sure fans of Tottenham would settle for a very routine victory at Turf Moor this week, without the theatrics.
Burnley vs Tottenham
When is it? Wednesday, 23 February 2022 7:30 PM
Where is it? Turf Moor Stadium, Burnley
Who’s in form? Burnley (DDDLW) Tottenham (LWLLW)
What are the odds? Burnley (+360) Tottenham (-125) Draw (+275)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
STARTING XI PREDICTION
Let’s look at how Antonio Conte might have Spurs lining up at kick-off in Burnley.
I have waxed lyrical about Hugo Lloris time and time again. The fact of the matter is the Frenchman is not in significant form, having made quite a few high-profile mistakes recently. Even in the dramatic victory against Manchester City, he was not great, with many putting him at fault for The Sky Blues’ first goal.
Regardless of that, he’s the best ‘keeper Conte has at his disposal, so I expect him to start.
Eric Dier made his long-awaited return from injury against The Citizens. I am not sure the Spurs hierarchy will want to risk him in back-to-back matches just yet. I see him dropping to the bench with Cristian Romero returning to the middle of the back three.
Davinson Sanchez returns to ply to his right with Ben Davies on his left.
Sergio Reguilon is out with COVID, which means Ryan Sessegnon continues at left wing-back. Emerson Royal has a question mark regarding his fitness, so I am going to go with the maligned Matt Doherty at right wing-back.
Rodrigo Bentancur will continue in the center of midfield, with Harry Winks coming back in for Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. It is simply for rotation purposes that I have Hojbjerg dropping back to the bench.
A rejuvenated Harry Kane will lead the line. His confidence will be sky high after his heroic efforts against City at the weekend. Son Heung-min will play to his left with Lucas Moura coming in for Dejan Kulusevski.
Swedish international Kulusevski is another who drops to the bench as a part of squad rotation.
PREDICTION
I predict Tottenham Hotspur will keep the good times rolling with a victory here. It won’t be easy. A game against Sean Dyche’s dogged Burnley outfit rarely is, but I expect them to get the job done. Spurs 2-0.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind