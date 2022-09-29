Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

This weekend heralds the first North London Derby of the 2022/23 campaign. If both sides continue on as they have started this season, these clashes might be crucial in deciding where the EPL trophy ultimately ends up.

Tottenham comes into this one on the back of a comprehensive victory over Leicester City, prior to the international break. Spurs put six past a lackluster Foxes outfit, in a fixture that saw last season’s joint Golden Boot Heung Min-Son find form. The South Korean hitman did so in an emphatic fashion, coming from the bench to help himself to a hat trick.

Harry Kane scored his obligatory goal to cancel out Youri Tielemans’ opener. Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur also helped themselves to goals as Spurs entered the international break in the best possible way.

There is no doubting Tottenham’s credentials. They are one of only two undefeated sides in the league, and only Manchester City has scored more goals than them so far this season.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 1, 2022, at 12.30 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 18pts WWL-W Tottenham 3rd, 17pts WDW-

Starting XI Prediction

Although Tottenham’s injury list is light, the question marks, unfortunately, hang over the head of important players. Antonio Conte will breathe a sigh of relief after the medical team cleared Ivan Perisic of injury, following a rough challenge during the international break. Teammate Pierre Emile Hojbjerg will also be relieved, given how he was the one who tackled Perisic.

Here is how we think Spurs will line up

GK- Lloris

DEF- Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Sessegnon

MID- Hojbjerg, Bentancur

ATT- Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Match Prediction

This will be a must-see match. Both sides are amongst the best in the country at the moment. When you add that to the spice that usually accompanies a North London Derby, it is safe to assume this will be a cracker.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, I think Arsenal is just a smidge better than their rivals. I am predicting North London will be red at the conclusion of this one.

Arsenal 2-1

