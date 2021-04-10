Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Tottenham continue their Premier League campaign this weekend when they welcome Manchester United to London. What team will they be putting out on the pitch Sunday?
Spurs could only get a draw in their last game against Newcastle United and will need to do much better this time around. They have fond memories of the last time that these two sides met, where the North London club won 6-1 at Old Trafford.
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30pm Sunday April 11, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Manchester United
Team News: Tottenham Manchester United
League Position, Form: Tottenham 6th, 49pts DWLWW Manchester United 2nd, 60pts WWWDD
Odds: Tottenham (+185) Manchester United (+140) Draw (+235)
There will be extra motivation for Jose Mourinho’s team as they can do a double over the Manchester side here with a win. The North Londoners are also in the hunt for Champions League qualification, but they will have to win as many games as they can.
Mourinho will return to the 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal, after having tried a two-man strike force last week. There is a chance that Serge Aurier will return to the playing eleven, replacing Japhet Tanganga as the right back, and with Reguilon on the other flank.
Toby Alderweireld is another player who is likely to make his comeback against United. He will be partnering Davinson Sanchez in the centre of defence.
The central midfield duo is one area where we are not going to be seeing any changes. Having Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele play together adds so much to this Spurs team. They complement each other well and can contribute in attack and defence. They were a key part of the 6-1 rout and will be looking to dominate again.
With the hosts moving to a 4-2-3-1 formation, it will give Giovani Lo Celso the chance to play in a more central role and possibly have some serious pace and skill on the wings along with him. The Argentine will be flanked by Heung-min Son on the left and Lucas Moura on the right.
This will give them a real chance of breaking down the United defence.
The one player who will be putting all of this together for Tottenham will be their talisman, Harry Kane. He has continued his goal scoring ways and will want to get another one here against the visitors. If he gets going, it will be tough to stop Spurs.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Manchester United (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
