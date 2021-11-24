Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs NS Mura (Conference League)

Spurs will be hoping to pick up an easy three points as they travel to Slovenia to face Group G whipping boys NS Mura. It hasn’t been all plain sailing for the London side in the UEFA Conference League, but they can take a huge step toward qualifying for the next round with a victory here.
New manager Antonio Conte laid a marker down in his first game in charge of Spurs which came in this very competition. He named a strong starting XI against Vitesse in the last matchday. I don’t think he will go down the same route against the Slovenians. I expect a much-changed starting XI from the one that faced Leeds in the Premier League.
NS Mura vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off time: 5.45 PM Local Time, 25 November Thursday
Form Guide (All Competitions): NS Mura (DLLLD) Tottenham (LLWDW)
Let’s take a look at what this much-changed Spurs XI might just look like when they take on NS Mura in matchday 5 of the UEFA Conference League.
Between the posts, I am going for a change here with Hugo Lloris given a rest and Pierluigi Gollini getting a run. The Italian needs minutes and I think it is safe to assume that he will be the Lilywhites cup goalkeeper from this point forwards.
I am predicting change in the back three also with Davison Sanchez and Joe Rodon to come in in place of Eric Dier and Ben Davies. Japhet Tanganga is the player I have picked to keep his place on the left hand side of the back three.
The wing-backs situation is an interesting one. Regular readers will know I have been campaigning for Matt Doherty to get a chance at right-wing-back and I think this is the perfect game for it to happen.
On the left-hand side, I am going for England U/21 superstar Ryan Sessegnon to start.
He has had a horrible time with injuries this season, but has bags of talent and could really excel in Conte’s system. If he gets an extended run under the Italian, watch this space because he could develop into a world-class player.
In the center of the park, I am almost certain Oliver Skipp will come in for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Skipp is fresh having missed the Leeds clash and it seems like a good time to give the Dane a rest. Alongside him, I am going for Tanguy Ndombele.
The Frenchman has struggled for minutes under Conte and this could be the perfect opportunity to show hi9s new gaffer what he can do when given a starting opportunity.
Heung Min-Son and Lucas Moura will likely be rested for this clash which gives Bryan Gil the chance to make his return from injury.
The Spanish speedster was a summer signing and there are big expectations for him at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. On the opposite wing, Steven Bergwijn should get a run.
He can be a game-changer on his day and he will look to stake his claim to a regular starting berth here.
In the striker position, Harry Kane should start here.
He is slowly turning his form around and has had no issues banging in goals against lesser opposition this season.
I think Tottenham will take the three points regardless of who they send out against NS Mura. Don't be surprised if they are two or three up by halftime.
