Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur will look to keep the pressure on North London rivals Arsenal, in the race for fourth place, whilst Newcastle hope to consign a couple of heartbreaking last minute defeats to history. The Magpies seek to continue their upward trajectory on the Premier League table. The last time these two sides met in the EPL, it was the first match of the new era at St. James Park. With mega rich new owners in place, there was a carnival atmosphere at the Geordies home patch.
Unfortunately for the home side, Spurs were rampant as they took a 3-0 lead inside the first 50 minutes. Two late goals for Newcastle threatened to make a game of it, but a red card to Jonjo Shelvey killed the game as a contest. Both sides are very different outfits going into this one, and Newcastle will be desperate to atone for their home defeat back in October.
Tottenham vs Newcastle FYIs
When is it? Sunday, April 3 2022 4.30 PM Local Time
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWLWW) Newcastle (WWWLL)
What are the odds? Tottenham (-200) Newcastle (+550) Draw (+340)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Starting XI Prediction
Frenchman Hugo Lloris will don the goalkeeper’s gloves for the home side. The legendary French shot stopper may not be as reliable as he used to be, but he’s far and away the best option available to Antonio Conte at the moment.
The defense will have a familiar look about it. Cristian Romero and Ben Davies will line up either side of Eric Dier in a back three. We expect Ben Davies to overcome a slight hamstring complaint and start for Tottenham in this one. Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon will line up as the left and right-wing-backs, respectively.
Conte will probably pair Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur with Danish international Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg in the center of the park.
The forward line will have a familiar look also with Swede Dejan Kulusevski and Korean Heung Min-son lining up on either side of Harry Kane.
Stuey Predicts
Although Tottenham seems to have gotten ahold of their bi-polar form in recent weeks, I still don’t trust them as far as I can throw them. With that in mind, I am picking Newcastle to take revenge on Spurs for earlier in the season and record a 3-2 victory in an entertaining match.
