Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Morecambe (FA Cup)

Tottenham Hotspur faces brand new opposition in the FA Cup this weekend. That’s right, Tottenham Hotspur will face Morecambe for the very first time!
Antonio Conte has fond memories of this competition. The once Chelsea, now Tottenham gaffer, has reached the final of the competition both times he has competed in it. He won the trophy in 2018, avenging defeat in the 2017 version of the FA Cup during his two-year stint with Chelsea.
I am expecting a much-changed Spurs side here. With their hectic schedule, this seems like the perfect opportunity to rest some of their tier-one stars. This might even see a slight change in shape for the Lilywhites too.
Tottenham vs Morecambe FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 9th January 2022
Tottenham team news: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WWDWL) Morecambe (LLDLW)
Join me as I gaze into the crystal ball to see what the Spurs line-up may look like come kick-off time on Sunday.
Italian Pierluigi Gollini will return to the starting lineup here in goals. We have not seen him since his calamitous performance against NS Mura in the Conference League. The Shrimps seem like the perfect opposition for him to rebuild his reputation in North London.
The three-man defense will probably feature Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, and Davinson Sanchez. Sanchez will probably play the sweeper role with Tanganga to his right and Rodon to his left.
Providing the width at wingback, I see Matt Doherty lining up on the right.
On the opposite flank, a returning Ryan Sessegnon could run amok against this lower league defense.
In the middle of the park, Gio Lo Celso will surely get a run. The Argentine is a quality player and deserves some much-needed minutes in this fixture. I am going to pick Harry Winks to play alongside him. Dele Alli will play the most attacking position in a central midfield three.
In attack youngster Dane Scarlett, now fully recovered from COVID, will partner up with Spanish speedster Bryan Gil. Using this unorthodox pairing up-front affords Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son a well-deserved rest.
This side can easily account for a Morecambe side currently sitting in 19th place on the League One table. Comfortable victory for Spurs here.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind