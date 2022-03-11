Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

It’s the ‘carnival rollercoaster’ vs the ‘b grade Galacticos’ as Tottenham Hotspur head to Manchester to face United at Old Trafford. Don’t bother looking at the form guide for this one. I’ve got it covered right here.
Last time out in the EPL, Manchester United endured footballing humiliation as they waved the white flag rather than take on their city rivals in the Derby. After threatening to make a game of it in the first half, once they had given up an easy goal in the first five minutes, of course, United simply gave up in the second half.
Manchester City had an incredible 92% of the ball in the second half. The Red Devils failed to even attempt basics learned as a youngster playing the game. One thing is for sure, United owe their fans a performance this week.
Don’t laugh yet Spurs fans.
After firing the most recent cannon at the sinking ship that is Everton last week, some I could forgive some Spurs fans for thinking that their side is back!
They are within touching distance of the top four, Harry Kane is banging in the goals and Antonio Conte hasn’t threatened to quit for two entire weeks!
But the Spurs fans that actually follow their side know better. No good win goes unpunished for Tottenham’s 2022 vintage. I would even argue that coming off of a big win makes Spurs more vulnerable to a defeat here, such has been their form lately.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kick off: Sat Mar 12, 5:30, Old Trafford
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify
Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 28% Manchester United 45% Draw 27%
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur +230 Manchester United +110 Draw +250
PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWL Manchester United LDWWD
PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 26mp, 45pts Manchester United 5th, 28mp, 47pts
Now let’s have a look at who might just start for Antonio Conte’s side this weekend in what I am calling the Dumpster Fire Trophy match.
Hugo Lloris will keep goals at Old Trafford for Spurs. Whilst he is still a safe pair of hands mostly, it feels like we have watched his level drop in real-time this year. It’ll be interesting to see if he is still in London next season.
I think little changes this week for Spurs as far as personnel goes. So that means Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, and Ben Davies will more than likely be the back three.
At right-wing-back, Matt Doherty is incredibly keeping Emerson Royal out of the squad. Royal has been poor recently.
It was less than six months ago Spurs fans along with ex-Tottenham alumni working in the media were saying he should never wear a Spurs shirt again. Simply incredible.
At left-back, Ryan Sessegnon’s muscular injury paves the way for Sergio Reguilon to return to the starting lineup.
Dane Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg will start in midfield with Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur partnering with him.
In attack, Dejan Kulusevski starts on the right-wing. Harry Kane starts centrally and South Korean Heung Min-son on the left-wing.
Truthfully, this is a game I am super excited to watch. Literally, anything could happen, and I wouldn’t be surprised. I’ll give an arbitrary pick, but I have 0 faith in it. With those caveats in place, I am picking United to win 3-0.
