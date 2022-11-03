Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

White clashes with Red this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool. Tottenham comes into this fixture on the back of a heroic, come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Marseille in the UEFA Champions League. That win stamped Spurs’ ticket to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

This is the first time since 2020 that Spurs face Liverpool whilst being above them in the table. It is the first time since 2017 that Tottenham will host Liverpool and be higher than them in the standings. In 2021 a Roberto Firmino goal handed Liverpool the win. In 2017 a Spurs masterclass, coupled with a Dejan Lovren gaffe, saw Spurs pick up a 4-1 victory.

Son Heung-Min is missing from this one. This will be a double stinger for Spurs when you consider his excellent form against Liverpool.

The South Korean captain has scored in his last couple of matches against Liverpool and loomed large as a threat until he got injured against Marseille.

Tottenham vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 30% Draw `26% Liverpool 44%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 3rd, 26pts WWLLW Liverpool 9th, 16pts LWWLL

Starting XI Prediction

Here is how we see Spurs lining up without Son Heung-Min against Liverpool this weekend.

GK- Lloris

DEF- Royal, Lenglet, Sanchez, Perisic

MID – Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma

ATT- Kane, Moura

Match Prediction

You’d be brave to try and predict this one. And that is exactly what we are, here at thesportsbank.net

With that in mind, we are going with a Tottenham victory. Liverpool will score and they won’t roll over, but Spurs get the chocolates here. Antonio Conte seems to have the wood over Jurgen Klopp, and we expect that to continue this weekend. Spurs 2-1.

