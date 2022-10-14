Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

The Lillywhites take on The Toffees in the Premier League action this weekend. The fixture sees 3rd place taking on 12th place.

Tottenham has every reason to feel confident heading into this fixture. They have an incredible record against the Blues of Merseyside. Spurs have failed to win in just one of their last 19 fixtures against Everton. The last time they lost to The Toffees was all the way back in September 2020. That fixture finished 1-0 to Everton.

Although Everton lost last time out against Manchester United, they have strung together some decent performances recently. Their form in the last seven games includes just the solitary defeat. If Everton can find a way to defeat Tottenham, it will be their first back-to-back league wins away for the first time in over a year.

Tottenham vs Everton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 15, 2022, at 5.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 64% Draw 21% Everton 15%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 3rd, 20pts DWWLW Everton 12th, 10pts DDWWL

Starting XI Prediction

Tottenham still has a couple of lingering injury concerns. Two of those are in attacking positions with both Dejan Kulusevski and Brazilian Richarlison doubtful about this clash. That makes Heung Min-son’s return to form and Lucas Moura’s return from injury timely indeed.

Here is how we think Spurs will line up this Saturday in the Premier League.

GK- Lloris

DEF- Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic

MID- Bentancur, Hojbjerg

ATT- Moura, Kane, Son

Match Prediction

Realistically, we can’t see anything but a win for Tottenham here. Everton has shown bucketloads of improvement, but a win here would be a massive surprise. Harry Kane and Heung Min-son are just hitting their straps so that tips the scales in favor of the North Londoners. It’ll be closely fought, but Spurs win 2-1.

