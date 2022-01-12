Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (EFL Cup Semifinals)

Spurs play host to Chelsea in an all-London EFL Cup semi-final. This is a revenge mission for Spurs. In order for them to progress to the final, they must avenge their defeat in the first leg last week against the reigning European Champions. Last week’s first leg was the fourth time that Spurs have lost a first leg League Cup semi-final tie.
The first two times that this occurred they were eliminated from the competition. The latter two times they progressed to the final. Interestingly, the last time this happened was against Chelsea, in the 2001/02 season.
Spurs lost the first leg 2-1 but then rallied to win the second leg 5-1 and qualify for the final. Spurs fans will be hopeful of history repeating itself.
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 12th January 2022
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WDWLW) Chelsea (WDDWW)
Let’s see if I can get some bat on ball with a starting xi prediction for Tottenham Hotspur in this match.
I foresee Antonio Conte going full strength for this fixture. That means France national team captain Hugo Lloris will be the man between the posts.
The three-man back three will remain. Davinson Sanchez will continue rebuilding his reputation after a shaky end to 2021 in the sweeper role. Japhet Tanganga will line up on his right, with Ben Davies on his left.
Hopefully, for Spurs fans, Davies can resist the urge to put the ball into the opposition net after his own goal shenanigans in the first leg.
Reguilon and Emerson Royal line up as the wing-backs here. They have an important role in covering the wings defensively. They will also need to provide more of an attacking threat in this fixture if Spurs are to overcome the two-goal deficit they are faced with.
I am going for a three-man midfield here.
The likes of Dele Alli and Bryan Gil have done nothing to push their case for starting berths recently.
Given that info and the injury to Heung Min Son, that will likely require a slight tweak to the formation.
That means Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg line up in their usual deep-lying central midfield positions with Harry Winks coming in just ahead of them.
With a three-man midfield, that means Spurs will lineup with a front two in the attack. Harry Kane and Lucas Moura will lead the line here.
The gulf in class is too much for Spurs to overcome here. Chelsea will qualify for the final at their London rivals’ expense. Sorry Spurs fans.Follow paulmbanks
