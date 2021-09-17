Tottenham did not get the result that they wanted in the Conference League as they could only draw against Stade Rennes. With a London derby on Sunday, as Chelsea come to town, how will Nuno Espirito Santo respond with his team selection?
The north Londoners were more dominant on Thursday but could not prevent the French side from scoring twice. They did well to secure a point after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised. Nuno will be aware of the improvement that is needed if his team are to overcome the visiting Blues.
Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Sept 19, 5:30pm Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Team News Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI Predictions Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Position: Chelsea 2nd, 10 points Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 9 points
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WDWW Tottenham Hotspur LWWW
Captain Hugo Lloris should return to the starting XI as Spurs are likely to setup in a 4-2-3-1 formation. There will be at least a couple of changes made to the defence. Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will make way for Emerson and Reguilon as the full backs.
With Japhet Tanganga suspended for Sunday, it could be a return to the team for Davinson Sanchez. The defender is expected to land in England on Saturday.
He will be partnered with Joe Rodon. One player who will surely return to the starting XI is Danish midfielder Hojbjerg. He is going to be crucial in preventing the Chelsea attackers from getting into their groove.
Along with him will be the youthful exuberance of Oliver Skipp. The two complement each other very well and that should be a source of encouragement for Nuno.
The attack is an area where the hosts could be without a lot of key players. This will require the boss to come up different solutions.
After impressing against Rennes, Tanguy Ndombele should get another chance. Forming the rest of the attacking trio will be Bryan Gil and Dele Alli. The advantage of having Alli is that it allows Spurs to morph into different shapes.
Harry Kane, who has a great record against Chelsea, will lead the line and his ability is needed to get the three points at the weekend.
If the England captain can get on the ball often, Tottenham can think of scoring a goal and look for the win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Chelsea (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Emerson, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane
