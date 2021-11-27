Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

I’m going to start by apologizing to Spurs fans. I jinxed your team by saying it would take something incredibly ‘Spursy’ for them not to win against NS Mura in the UEFA Conference League and something ‘Spursy’ is exactly what happened as they lost 2-1 to the lowest-ranked side competing in UEFA competitions this year.
The feel-good factor that came after the appointment of Antonio Conte is almost certainly gone now. You’d have to say the pressure is on the Italian to produce a 90-minute display against the Clarets at Turf Moor this weekend.
Turf Moor has been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham historically and they have already managed a victory there this season. They defeated the Clarets at home 1-0 in the Round of 16 in the Carabao Cup.
Although that was under the previous management, anything less than a repeat performance from that clash will be disastrous for Tottenham.
Burnley vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 28 November Sunday
Tottenham Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Burnley (DLWDD) Tottenham (LWDWL)
Let me gaze into my crystal ball and see if I can predict what Tottenham XI will be tasked with securing three points against Burnley.
Hugo Lloris will return to don the goalkeeper’s gloves. Pierluigi Gollini had a night to forget in Slovenia and it might be some time before he gets the opportunity to line up between the posts for Spurs again.
Eric Dier should return to anchor the three-man central defense. With Cristian Romero missing, I think Japhet Tanganga will line up to his right.
Tanganga was the one defender who didn’t have his colors lowered mid-week and that should assure him a starting berth. On the left of Dier will more than likely be Ben Davies.
I doubt Davinson Sanchez will be anywhere near the starting XI after his atrocious display against NS Mura. I campaigned long and hard for Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon to get a run in either wing-back position and they both let me down.
Sessegnon was sent off barely half an hour into the match and Doherty put in a pathetic display that lead to former player turned pundit Jamie O’Hara to call for him to leave the club. This is all to say that I believe Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon will take their usual spots on the right and left respectively.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp will be reunited in the center of the park after Skipp missed the last Premier League match due to suspension.
The three-man attack will likely consist of Heung-Min Son on the left and Lucas Moura on the right with Harry Kane playing centrally.
There are no two ways about it. Spurs must win this match. Incredibly, the pressure will be turned up to 11 on Antonio Conte just a handful of matches into his tenure. I think Tottenham will avoid that and return to the winner’s circle with a 2-0 win.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind