Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion (FA Cup)

Tottenham Hotspur heads into an all Premier League clash with Graham Potter’s draw kings, Brighton & Hove Albion, in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.
Since Antonio Conte’s appointment to the dugout in the North London club, things have been pretty rosy for Spurs. The Italian is a serial winner. The feeling right now is that Conte might just be able to bring an end to the trophy drought which has blighted the club.
Tottenham fans will not need to be reminded that they are without a trophy since a Juande Ramos lead version of the club lifted the then named Carling Cup (now known as the Carabao Cup) all the way back in 2008.
England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane seems to have quite the relationship with this competition. The prolific focal point of the Spurs attack, ge has scored 11 goals in his last eleven appearances for the capital city club.
The most recent four goals in that streak have all come via the substitutes bench, including one in the last round against Morecambe.
Tottenham vs Brighton and Hove Albion FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time? 8 PM, Saturday 5th February 2022
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWLWL) Brighton and Hove Albion (WWDDD)
What are the odds? Tottenham(-110) Brighton and Hove Albion (+320) Draw (+260)
It’s that time when I look into my crystal ball to see who might start for the Spurs in this fourth-round FA Cup clash.
Italian Pierluigi Gollini will probably get the call here. I am not a fan of the former Atalanta goalie, and the gap in quality between him and Hugo Lloris is there for all to see. But Lloris can’t be expected to play every game and the Italian won’t get any better sitting on the pine.
In the back three, I will pick Eric Dier to take his place as the lynchpin of defense. He has been terrific this season. Japhet Tanganga will start on his right, with Ben Davies to the left of the three center-backs.
Cristian Romero will probably make a return appearance from the bench.
Matt Doherty will continue redeeming himself after some horrid performances in a Spurs shirt towards the end of 2021 and will start at right-back. Ryan Sessegnon is a player regular readers will know I am very excited about.
I have him starting at left wing-back. The man with the most London name in all of football, Harry Winks starts here.
He will likely be partnered by Danish midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg in the center of midfield.
There will be no goals from the bench this round from Harry Kane. Because I think he will play from the start. Returning South Korean superstar Son Heung Min will start to his left.
The hero of the Leicester City comeback, Steven Bergwijn, starts to his right.
I am optimistic about Spurs these days. Despite Graham Potter’s squad’s ability to grind out draws against more fancied opposition, I think there is enough about Spurs to suggest they have what it takes to win here.
Prediction: Spurs 2-1
