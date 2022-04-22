Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Tottenham will take the quick trip across London this weekend to face Brentford. It’ll be their first league away visit to the Bees’ home ground in over 70 years. Tottenham has been on an impressive run away from home recently. In the last four league fixtures away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs have piled on twelve goals.
The front three of Harry Kane, Heung Min-son, and Dejan Kulusevski have proven to be one of the most dangerous attacking triumvirates in the entire league.
On the flip side of the coin, Tottenham has had a wretched run in London derbies of late. Particularly away from home. They have not won a London derby as an away side in their last five attempts.
Their opponents this week, Brentford, have been incredible in London derbies this season.
They are second only to Chelsea in local derbies. The Bees have won 6, drawn 3, and lost only two all season. Spurs’ record stands at five wins and five losses for the 2021/22 season.
Brentford vs Tottenham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 23 2022 5:30 pm PM Local Time.
Where is it? Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Brentford (WLWWW) Tottenham (WWWWL)
What are the odds? Brentford (+310) Tottenham (-110) Draw (+265)
Starting XI Prediction
Here’s how I think Antonio Conte will line his side up against Brentford. French goalie Hugo Lloris will start. The world-class custodian is impossible to beat on his day. Even if those days are getting farther and farther apart as he gets older.
The three-man defense will have a very familiar look about it. Eric Dier will anchor the back three with Argentine Cristian Romero playing to his right. Welshman Ben Davies will play as the left-center back.
Emerson Royal will play at right-wing-back. He is currently benefiting from Matt Doherty’s absence. I am not sure if he would start if the Irishman was available. On the left, I am picking Serge Reguilon to drop out of the starting XI with Englishman Ryan Sessegnon taking his place at left-wing-back.
Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg will continue their burgeoning partnership in the center of midfield. The Danish-Uruguayan connection has been a veritable beacon for Spurs form recently. When these two play well, the team wins.
The front three will look to put the memory of the Brighton fixture behind them. It was a dark day for the dangerous trio. They’ll hope that these days are few and far between. I am, of course, talking about Harry Kane playing centrally in the Harry Kane role he has created over the past couple of seasons.
To his left will be South Korean superstar Heung Min-son and to his right will be Dejan Kulusevski.
Stuey Predicts
Whilst Tottenham has been much better lately, I still can’t trust them to win the games we expect them to. With Arsenal and Manchester United playing each other this weekend, three points would be huge for Spurs in that three-way race for the fourth spot. They won’t do it. Brentford has been incredible at home in London derbies, and I expect the Bees to add Tottenham to their growing list of impressive victories this season.
Brentford 2-1
