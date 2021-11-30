Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Antonio Conte must be wondering what he has got himself into- a Spurs season that promised so much has lurched from one crisis to another. It seems the rot has set in, and it has set deep.
At least with the Italian at the helm they have one of the finest football brains in the game to help them find their way back to their best. There were always going to be teething problems as Conte ingrains his new players into his new way of doing things. However, nobody saw the capitulation in Slovenia coming.
These aren’t part-timers at Spurs however and if they have any professional integrity, they will be itching to set the record straight. Unfortunately, that chance was taken away from them the last matchday as their fixture with Burnley was called off due to a blizzard that left Turf Moor looking more like Santas Workshop than a football pitch.
With a redemption story to play out:
let’s see if my crystal ball can give me clarity with regards to who will take the pitch for Tottenham come kick-off time against Brentford.
Tottenham vs Brentford FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:30 PM GMT, 2nd December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LWDWL) Brentford (LLLDW)
Hugo Lloris confirmed he was the only player fit to take the gloves for Spurs without even taking to the pitch against NS Mura. His understudy Pierluigi Gollini was woeful against the mid-table Slovenian side and demonstrated just how far away from being at Premier League level he really is.
I think the three-man defense will consist of Eric Dier in the middle, with Japhet Tanganga to his right and Ben Davies to his left.
I wouldn’t expect Davinson Sanchez to be anywhere near the starting xi for quite some time after his horrendous performance in the Conference League.
Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon find themselves in that same category as Sanchez. Since Conte arrived, I had campaigned to see these two in the wing-back positions. It couldn’t have gone any worse and I doubt either will get a second chance in the near future.
Sergio Reguilon will line up as the left wing-back and former Barcelona youth academy player Emerson Royal will line up on the opposite flank.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp will be reunited in the heart of the Tottenham midfield. It will have been quite the rest for Skipp who missed Spurs last league game through suspension.
The Spurs attack will no doubt see Heung-Min Son on the left and Lucas Moura on the right with Harry Kane playing centrally.
I would like to see Bryan Gil given a run in attack, but I think these three have the runs on the board and are capable of turning a match in the North London club’s favor.
Not picking Spurs to win. Brentford always lifts their game against bigger opposition it seems. They pushed Chelsea all the way, drew with Liverpool, and famously defeated Arsenal on opening night. All three of these sides are better than the current Spurs outfit.
I’m picking a draw, but don’t be surprised if Brentford pulls out a historic victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Follow paulmbanks
