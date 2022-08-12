Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last 37 away fixtures against Chelsea. That was a 3-1 win all the way back in 2018. That’s a horrible record to have, headed into this game, the biggest one of the weekend. A more optimistic record top look at is the fact that Spurs have the best winning run within the league at the moment.

Spurs have won their last four matches, with an aggregate score of 13-1.

Tottenham at Chelsea FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 14, 4.30 pm local, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Prediction Material: Chelsea Tottenham

Team News for Both Sides: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Chelsea victory 42% Draw 28% Tottenham victory 30%

Watch: USA Network

TOTTENHAM

Spurs will have captain Hugo Lloris in goals. The France and Tottenham star is easily the number one at Tottenham.

In defense, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Clement Lenglet will start. I know I predicted that incorrectly last week, but I think they will prove me right this weekend. I think that Ryan Sessegnon keeps Ivan Perišic out of the starting lineup at left wing back, whereas Matt Doherty replaces Emerson Royal on the right-hand side.

Yves Bissouma makes his Premier League bow in midfield for Spurs alongside Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. This is an exciting duo for Spurs fans to get behind.

In attack, I think Conte will resist the urge to start Richarlison, who is now available after having finished serving his suspension from his Everton days. I think we will see the same front three that started last week: Harry Kane, Heung Min-son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories