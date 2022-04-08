Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur outfit head to a happy hunting ground in Villa Park to do battle with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side.
Aston Villa is searching for their first league victory since the beginning of March. The Villans are currently on a horrid run, having lost their last three EPL fixtures. With a tricky run home, Gerrard’s men will need to perverse their form quick smart if they are to achieve a top-half finish.
On the other hand, Tottenham finally got their Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde form under control. Spurs are on such a great run that they find themselves ahead of their great North London rivals in fourth place.
It must be said though that Tottenham has played one extra game than the fifth-placed Gunners.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 9 2022 5:30 PM Local Time
Where is it? Villa Park, Birmingham
Who’s in form? Aston Villa (WWLLL) Tottenham (WLWWW)
What are the odds? Aston Villa(+210) Tottenham (+120) Draw (+250)
Starting XI Prediction
French superstar Hugo Lloris will line up between the posts for Antonio Conte’s men. He has had the number one GK position locked down at Spurs for quite some time and I don’t see that changing for this match.
In front of Lloris in a back three, it will be business as usual. Cristian Romero and Ben Davies will play either side of Eric Dier. This back three have shipped just five goals in their last seven fixtures.
The wing-backs will consist of the returning Serge Reguillon on the left and Emerson Royal lining up on the right, Matt Doherty can be considered unlucky to be dropped from the starting eleven.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg will pair up with Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park. The Dane and the Uruguayan have looked irresistible at times during Spurs’ recent great run of form.
The attacking trident just about picks itself. Harry Kane will play the Harry Kane role through the middle. The Robin to Kanes Batman, Heung Min-son will be an attacking threat from the left. January signing Dejan Kulusevski starts on the right.
Stuey Predicts
As much as I’d like to predict Steven Gerrard and his Villa side to be victorious here, I just can’t. By the same token, I don’t think Spurs can keep their current form going. With all that in mind, I am predicting a 1-1 draw at Villa Park this Saturday.
