Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa FC

Tottenham bounced back in the best way possible on Thursday night, as they got the better of Slovenian side Mura by a 5-1 margin. This was a much-needed return to winning ways for Spurs and they will hope to continue that when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.
Villa have made a good start to the season and beat Manchester United last week which should serve as a warning sign for the north Londoners. So, how will Nuno Espirito Santo respond to this game with his team selection?
Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (DLWLW) Aston Villa (DLWLW)
Spurs seem to have moved more towards a 4-3-3 after trying out the 4-2-3-1 in the initial stages of the season. Hugo Lloris will be back in goal as the defence sees a few changes.
Reguilon will continue as the left-back and this match should see Emerson return to the starting XI. The centre-backs are also going to be changed with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier expected to return.
In midfield, the north Londoners have the players that can make an impact in both defence and attack.
Though this didn’t work that well last week, both Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele will be given another chance to show their skills. They must ensure that there is not much space between them and the defence.
Rounding out the midfield will be Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Spurs will be happy with Harry Kane returning to form as the England captain hit a hat trick against Mura. Of course, that was accomplished while punching down a couple classes. Let’s see how he does versus his own level.
The striker will be leading the line and is likely to have Lucas on the right-wing and Heung-min Son on the left.
This is an attack that is good enough to win the game and could have the final say on Sunday.
Tottenham ended the month of September on a positive note and will want to take that momentum forward. Getting the better of Aston Villa will not be easy but they have the ability to take away the three points from the visitors.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Aston Villa (4-3-3):
Hugo Lloris, Emerson, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Dele Alli, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son
If that’s the team I’ll eat my hat!!! Lo Celso was our most creative no.10 in midweek so he should be in for Deli. We bought Romero to play so how does Sanchez get in. Tanguy was pants again so he should be on the bench.