Tottenham Hotspur are going to be without their starting goalkeeper, and two of their key midfielders, for the next few weeks. It leaves manager Antonio Conte with some selection issues to contend with as the London derby against West Ham United approaches this weekend.

Tottenham vs West Ham FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Feb 19, 4:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 23% Draw 25% Tottenham victory 52%

PL Form: West Ham DDWLD Tottenham LWWLL

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 20 pts Tottenham 5th, 39 pts

Defender Cristian Romero only had to serve a one match ban domestically, and with his suspension now served, he’ll come back into the first team for a league fixture again. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was suspended for continental competition, on Tuesday night, so he had a night off in midweek.

The major midfielder will come back into the first team here.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Prediction: Tottenham 1, West Ham United 0

We’re thinking Spurs take this London derby grudge match, and get out of this mini-slide.

