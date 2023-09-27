Tottenham Hotspur head into the Premier League with an advantage over their opponents, Liverpool FC, as they did not have a mid-week match to play. Eliminated from the EFL Cup already, Spurs got to rest while Liverpool take on Leicester City later tonight. We’ll have previews on the Reds, from their vantage point, after that match concludes later tonight.

For now, let’s look at who might be in the Spurs first team for this one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Sept 30, 2023, 5:30pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 33% Draw `24% Liverpool 43%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 4th, 14 pts DWWWW Liverpool 2nd, 16 pts WWWWW

One name we left out is Richarlison, who is dealing with some major issues, which go beyond football. We wish him the best of luck and trying to figure it out.

In terms of the undroppables (yes, we know that is not actually a word), Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Heung-Min Son (the team’s leading scorer), James Maddison (who leads Spurs in goal involvements) and Yves Bissouma (the side’s most creative playmaker) are all certain to be involved from the jump.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Heung-Min Son

