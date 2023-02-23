Sunday brings a London derby between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur, a series that the Blues have a decided advantage in. Tottenham have 55 wins all-time in the series to Chelsea’s 77, with the two stalemating on 42 occasions That said, Chelsea find themselves to be underdogs as they make the short trek north on Sunday.

Tottenham are backed to win at the price of 6/4, while a draw can be had for 11/5. Chelsea are priced to win to the tune of 15/8.

Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 26, 1:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Team News: Tottenham Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Chelsea

PL Form: Tottenham WLWWL Chelsea LDDDW

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th 42pts Chelsea 10th 31pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 38% Chelsea 33% Draw 29%

Let’s look at how Spurs manager Antonio Conte should stack up his team, in order to make sure Spurs hold serve at home and we have “chalk” with this result.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Tottenham 1, Chelsea 0

While Spurs have certainly had their issues this season, I just can’t pick Chelsea to score right now, and if you can’t score, well, you just can’t win- plain and simple.

