Tottenham Hotspur hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in a match-up of two sides next to each other in the table, and likely to flip flop. Spurs are four points ahead of The Albion in the table, but they have played two more games than the Seagulls.

Then you have the momentum trends. Spurs are pretty much a mess right now, as the sacking of Antonio Conte (who was desperately wanting out) indicates. Are they headed for a downward spiral for the remainder of the season?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick Off: April 8, 2023, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Brighton 34% Draw 27% Spurs 35%

PL Position, Form Guide: Brighton 6th, 46 pts WDWDW Spurs 5th, 50 pts DDWLW

Or will they get a “new manager bounce?” As for Brighton, they’re very pleasantly surprising this season, and with European competition qualification in striking distance now, as a very reachable goal, you have to like their vibe right now.

With that in mind, here is what interim manager Cristian Stellini might go with, as he attempts to kill off those good vibes.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

