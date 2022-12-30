We saw it at the World Cup, Tottenham Hotspur’s cadre of stars that often shine, in a leadership role, for their respective countries. They lead, and they deliver for their nation, but still haven’t won anything with their club. Spurs have all the ingredients, including the manager (although the long term future of Antonio Conte is very much in doubt). but they haven’t been able to put it all together.

As the calendar flips to a new year, maybe the time has finally come for them?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Jan 1, 4pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 58% Draw 23% Aston Villa 19%

Well, maybe, but we’ll take it one game at a time, starting with the home clash against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Son, Kane, Kulusevski.

Prediction: Spurs 1, Aston Villa 0

If Tottenham are going to get taken seriously as a proverbial “big six” or as a so-called “big club,” then they need to starting closing more games out, and seal the deal on winning something, finally. Can’t see them dropping points here, because they know, at a minimum, they must finish in the top four this season.

