Arsenal won the first North London Derby this season, back at the start of October, but claiming victory in the reverse fixture could be a difficult proposition. The Gunners have yet to win at the state of the art, cutting edge Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a venue that was built, at least partially, with the idea of relocating a NFL team and/or hosting a future Super Bowl.

At the very minimum, it is the NFL’s new home in London, and it actually has its own craft micro-brewery on site.

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 15, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 44 pts DWWWW Tottenham 5th, 33 pts WLDWL

Arsenal’s recent struggles in this series do prelude the fancy new digs though.

Tottenham haven’t suffered home defeat to Arsenal, in the league, in nine years. Let’s look at how Antonio Conte might shape his team, with designs on keeping that streak going!

Will Bryan Gil retain his spot in the starting XI?

Or will a newly match fit Dejan Kulusevski supplant him? Or perhaps Kulusevski will be eased back into the swing of things

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Prediction: Arsenal 3, Tottenham 2

This might be a high-scoring affair and should be a very entertaining one.

