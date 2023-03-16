Southampton FC, who dominated the second half against Brentford tonight, came away from the match with absolutely nothing to show for it. Saints still sit dead last in the Premier League table, as they picked up no points at all.

So their visit from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday is going to be massive for them. It’s a significant match for Tottenham too, as they can feel at least three potential contenders (Newcastle United, Liverpool and Brighton) breathing down their neck for the final Champions League qualification slot.

Tottenham at Southampton FC FYIs

Kick-off Saturday March 18, 2023 3 PM UK Time, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 53% Draw 26% Southampton FC win 21%

Form Guide: Tottenham (WLWWL) Southampton FC (LDWLW)

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 48 pts Southampton FC 20th, 22 pts

How truly motivated is Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, to close the deal on this season, i.e. making sure Spurs return to the UCL next season? Every time it seems like the season is going to totally fall apart for Spurs, he is somehow able to pull it all back together.

Can it happen again? Maybe we shouldn’t write them off completely? At least just yet.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories