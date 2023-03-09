Does Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte want to get sacked? Who talks like this? Seriously, I think he might have checked out of the season now.

“I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club,” he said tonight, after getting eliminated from the Champions League (and thus seeing his side’s trophy hopes for this season extinguished). “My contract expires in June, we will see— they might sack me even before the end of the season, who knows, maybe they are disappointed”

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday March 11, 3pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Team News: Go Here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Nottingham DLWLW Tottenham LWWLW

PL Standing: Nottingham 14th, 26 pts Tottenham 4th, 45 pts

Google Result Probability: Nottingham victory 13% Draw 20% Tottenham victory 67%

And now…the club’s trophy drought will extend at least another year, taking the active streak number up to 16. And even though the dust is still setting on the last result, from a few hours ago, it is already time to talk about the next match. We know one fully fit player who likely won’t be in the starting lineup, Richarlison (here’s why at this link).

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Nottm Forest

Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

