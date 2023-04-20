Is it getting #Spursy in here? It certainly seems like that, as Tottenham isn’t quite feeling the “new manager bounce” yet. It’s a small sample size, but nothing has really changed since Spurs sacked Antonio Conte, and replaced him with his right hand man.

So far, nothing that Conte said, when he utterly blasted the club, its history and their owners, in that epic rant right before international break, has been proven wrong.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sunday, Apr. 23, 2023 2PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts Newcastle 4th, 56 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham LWDDW Newcastle LWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 23% Newcastle 52% Draw 25%

The north London club has to take a deep dive within itself, and try to figure what new direction to take, because they’ve been running on the hamster wheel (or treadmill) for some time.

Can they still finish in the top four this season? That’s the only reachable goal left, but they will almost certainly need to win on Sunday, when they visit Newcastle United.

This match is do-or-die, and with that, let’s look at what kind of lineup Stellini might go with.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

