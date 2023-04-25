Perhaps nothing summarizes Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, in 2022-23, more than this narrative. They just fired their interim manager, an action that clubs rarely every take. They had to do so because when they fired their regular manager (which is happening more and more these days) earlier this season, they left his right-hand man and the rest of his staff in charge.

Seriously, if Spurs had just let Cristian Stellini go, at the time that they sacked Antonio Conte, maybe, just maybe, they wouldn’t be in their current predicament.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Thurs. April 27, 8:15, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 39% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur LLWDD Manchester United WWWLD

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 53 pts, 32 mp Manchester United 4th, 56 pts, 30 mp

The club’s last result, a 6-1 SHELLACKING at the hands of Newcastle United this past weekend, may have ended their top four hopes this season.

It was an L at the hands of a direct rival for one of those top four spots. And that eye-popping score line seriously damages their goal differential, in case of tie-breaker.

Now they welcome in another direct rival for a UCL qualification slot, so a loss here would be the final death knell for their top four hopes. A draw might even be enough to put Spurs on ice, in that regard.

Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup caretaker manager (again!) Ryan Mason might go with as he looks to keep north London hopes alive for this term.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

