A list of the most Googled Premier League players was released earlier this week, and some of the results may shock you. Especially the #2 slot, which belongs to Richarlison, of Tottenham Hotspur. He led the line on Sunday, in the absence of Harry Kane, so with the Tottenham talisman having moved on for good finally, we expect the Richarlison number to climb.

He who inspires 1.38 million Google searches, worldwide, per month.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Aug 19, 5:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Manchester United 40% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham D, 1pt, 9th United W, 3pts, 7th

This is according to Digital Funnel, a firm that specializes in search engine analysis. Their Data was compiled by examining global monthly search volume for various terms using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer. More on where the other players, and teams, ranked in the study over at this link.

And we all know that Richarlison can be a spaz at times, and say some outlandish things, so it’s easy to see why he draws attention all the time.

We expect him to start up top on Saturday, for the home opener, against Manchester United. Another player to keep on an eye on in the Tottenham first team is Destiny Udogie. He is #8 on the list of Premier League rising stars whose transfer market value has increased the most since they first started playing professionally. (The study was released this week)

According to transfermarkt, his value was £517,194 when he debuted, and his current value is £21,549,767. That is good for an increase of over 4,000%

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Vicario; Emerson, Sanchez, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

