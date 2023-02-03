Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte won’t be calling the shots on Sunday when his side hosts Manchester City. Conte went back to his home country of Italy to have gallbladder surgery, after having experienced abdominal pain.

He may be back at the stadium, sitting in a luxury box for this one, if his doctor’s approve him for travel. Either way it is assistant coach Cristian Stellini who will be in charge for this headliner clash.

Man City at Tottenham FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb 5, 4:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 55% Draw 23% Tottenham 22%

PL Form: Man City WWLWD Tottenham WLLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 45 pts Tottenham 5th 36 pts

With that in mind, what kind of team will Stellini pick? Well, we think it’s a pretty simple straight-forward prediction, given the team’s current fitness situation, and our best guess is here for you below.

We sincerely hope that everything went okay at the hospital for Antonio Conte, and we just want to say to him- get well soon!

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Man City

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Prediction: Man City 1, Tottenham 0

Not getting too silly or crazy here with this pick.

