Luton Town better be aware, because sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. And when you’re both, well, then you really have something. Tottenham got away with one last weekend, thanks to VAR, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is calling for a replay.

You can see his point, given the LiVARpool of it all, but it’s just not going to happen.

Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Oct. 7, 2023, 12:30pm UK, Kenilworth Road

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 67% Draw `19% Luton Town 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 2nd, 17 pts WDWWW Luton Town 17th, 16 pts LWDLL

While Klopp and Liverpool have a right to be upset, they’ll just have to move on and accept it. As for Spurs, they are now second in the table! As the October international break approaches! Who saw that coming?

They should pick up another three points here on Saturday, so you have to ask- are they true Premier League title contenders?

Here is the starting lineup projection that we have for what will be the first match of the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison; Heung-Min Son

