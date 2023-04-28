Tottenham Hotspur visits Liverpool FC in a battle of two big six sides that fell well short of expectations this season. It’s also a clash of two sides going in different directions. Both are vying to qualify for Europa League next season, and stay out of the Conference League.

So that’s what at stake in this one. Not huge stakes to be sure, but hey it’s something! So let’s preview this puppy.

Tottenham at Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Sun April 30, 2023, at 4.30 pm UK at Anfield

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 17% Draw `21% Liverpool 62%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 54 pts DLLWD Liverpool 6th, 53 pts WWWLL

Should interim manager Ryan Mason get the gig full-time? Well, who knows, but it’s time to try something new and/or outside the box at North London to be sure. We can tray and answer that at a different time. What kind of lineup should he go with in this match? That is an issue we can tackle, and we have posted our prediction below.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

