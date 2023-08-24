AFC Bournemouth best beware. It is just two weeks into the new season, but perhaps reports of the Tottenham Hotspur having a post Harry Kane demise are greatly exaggerated.

After all, they are currently at a place in the table that is higher than where they finished last season. I guess we’re really overreacting to their 2-0 win over Manchester United; as convincing as it was.

Tottenham at Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. August 26, 12:30 pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 50% Bournemouth 26% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DW, 4 pts, 6th Bournemouth LD, 1 pt, 14th

There really is no reason to try and fix that which is not broken, so expect Ange Postecoglu to likely start the same lineup that emerged victorious in the home opener last weekend.

Spurs really dominated in midfield (a position that was thought to be United’s strength, and thus a major advantage for them in that match-up) last Saturday, and this was probably the x-factor that decided the match.

Here is what that lineup and formation looks like, in case Postecoglu brings it back.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son

