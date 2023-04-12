Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Bournemouth

In assessing the top four race, viewing the position of Tottenham Hotspur is a little misleading. That’s because Spurs have played two more matches than both third-place Newcastle United and fourth-place Manchester United. It’s a three team race for the last two remaining Uefa Champions League qualification slots.

In other words, when all is said and done, one of these three sides are going to be odd team out, and thus relegated to UEFA Europa League. Spurs fans have long known that this is all their team has to play for this season. SAD!

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr. 15, 3pm Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 66% Draw 20% AFC Bournemouth 14%

Premier League form guide: Tottenham WDDWL AFC Bournemouth WLWLW

Table Position: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts AFC Bournemouth 15th, 30 pts

As for Bournemouth, they are also struggling to say above a certain demarcation point. It’s the wildest relegation scrap in recent memory, with several, not just a handful, but several, teams fearing the drop. Let’s try and project the starting lineup that might be a winning hand for interim manager Cristian Stellini to play here.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

