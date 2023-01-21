Shahid Khan, billionaire businessman and University of Illinois alumnus, owns two sports clubs with feel good stories going on this year. His NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are back in the playoffs for the first time in a half-decade.

Having already won a postseason game on Wild Card weekend, they’ll look to advance to the AFC Championship game with a win tomorrow. His English football club, Fulham FC, won the Championship (second tier of the English football pyramid) in 2022.

Fulham vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick-off: Monday, Jan 23, 2023 at 8pm Local Time, Craven Cottage

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Tottenham victory LLWLD Fulham LWWWW

PL Standings: Tottenham 5th, 33 pts Fulham 6th, 31 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham victory 45% Draw 25% Fulham victory 30%

But they’re not just happy to be here in the Premier League. They’re knocking on the door of a Champions League berth. One of the teams standing in their way is Tottenham Hotspur, who they welcome in for a London derby on Monday night.

Tottenham own the all-time series 53 wins to the Cottagers 18. They have drawn on 30 occasions.

Let’s look at what kind of team Antonio Conte will put out as he seeks to further extend that advantage. And ruin the good vibes at Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories