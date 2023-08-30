It is not even September yet, and Tottenham Hotspur is already down to just two competitions for the rest of the season. At this point, we need to strip Spurs of their “big six” status.

Earlier today, Tottenham began, and shortly thereafter ended, their League Cup campaign as they fell to Fulham to in the competition’s second round. No time to ruminate though as the next fixture will soon be here.

Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2 3pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire, UK

PL Position, Form: Tottenham 3rd, 7 pts, WWD Burnley 18th, 0 pts, LL

Google Result Probability: 51% Draw 24% Burnley 25%

That would be a visit to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley FC, who returned to the top flight this season. You can expect some changes from the squad that played in midweek, but no real reason to make any changes from the team he’s been utilizing in league play.

As Tottenham has no European football to speak of, they can truly focus on trying to get back into the top four.

They’re off to a surprisingly good start!

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Burnley

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son

