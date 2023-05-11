As former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino moves closer to being announced as the next Chelsea head coach, one can’t help but wonder just is going on with Tottenham Hotspur? What is happening with their coaching search?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday May 13, 3pm GMT, Villa Park

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 31% Draw 26% Aston Villa 43%

PL Table Position: Tottenham 6th, 57 pts Aston Villa 8th, 54 pts

PL Form: Tottenham WLDLL Aston Villa LLWDW

Tottenham needs to get moving on that, STAT! These are all things to think about as finish the remainder of the season. While match results matter, with where we’re at right now, they don’t matter anywhere near as much as who the next manager will be. White Hart Lane, after whiffing very badly on the last three managerial hires, really needs to get this one right.

In the meantime, we got a fixture at Villa Park to preview, so let’s look at who interim manager Ryan Mason might select for that.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kane, Richarlison.

