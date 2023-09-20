No doubt the headliner fixture of the Premier League weekend sees Arsenal FC visit Tottenham Hotspur in a North London derby of undefeated sides.

These two teams, plus Manchester City and Liverpool, comprise the only clubs not to have suffered a L so far on the young season. Both the Gunners and Spurs enter this clash having accrued 13 points, via four wins and one draw.

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24, 2pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

PL Form: Arsenal WWDWW Tottenham Hotspur WWWWD

PL Standing: Arsenal 4th, 13 pts Tottenham Hotspur 2nd, 13 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 56% Draw 22% Tottenham Hotspur 22%

Pretty much everybody expected Arsenal to be up here, in the top four of the league table. Pretty much nobody expected Tottenham to be where they are, sitting second as autumn descends upon us.

Having finished mid-table last season, mostly due to the disaster hire that was Antonio Conte, Tottenham look like a brand new side under first year manager Ange Postecoglu.

Let’s take a look at what he might think the winning hand to play would be in this rivalry grudge match.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son

