Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Sunday brings perhaps the most hyped up 13th versus 14th place match of all-time, as Manchester United visits Tottenham Hotspur. Certainly it is the most expensive match-up, in terms of roster construction, between a 13th and 14th place team.

I guess you can call this the Traditional Big Six But Totally Floundering Right Now Cup.

Man United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Feb 16, 4:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 39% Manchester United 35% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham LLLLW, 27 pts, 14th Manchester United DWLWL, 29 pts, 13th

Spurs are getting a lot of healthier now, and manager Ange Postecoglu will have many more options in selection. Will that be enough to turn around the team’s pathetic form and save his job?

You can expect some of those fresh-out-of-the-training-room players to be in the first team lineup here. Likewise for a couple of the January transfer window signings.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall; Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories