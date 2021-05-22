Tottenham go into their final Premier League game of the season against Leicester City with a small chance of getting European football next season. What kind of team can we expect from Ryan Mason?
Due to their defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday, Spurs find themselves in a delicate position. Sitting seventh in the table, they can finish anywhere from sixth to ninth depending on how other teams perform.
For the north Londoners, they have to focus on getting the better of the Foxes who themselves are in the hunt for a Champions League spot. It will be very difficult to get past them which makes the team selection all the more important.
Tottenham vs Leicester City FYIs
Kick-off Time: 4 PM GMT, 23 May Sunday
Tottenham Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Tottenham (WWLWL) Leicester City (WDLWL)
Spurs are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. Matt Doherty could come into the team with doubts over Japhet Tanganga’s fitness. With the Irishman starting as the right-back, it will be Reguilon on the left. Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier will be chosen as the centre backs.
Harry Winks started in central midfield against Villa but will be replaced by Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman should be partnered with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Foxes are strong through the middle and the onus is on these two to shield the Spurs defence.
Gareth Bale is likely to start in what could be his final game for the north Londoners, as his loan spell is coming to an end.
The Welshman will be on the right wing with Heung-min Son on the left. Dele Alli will continue to play in a central role, looking to support the attack whenever possible. The width provided by the wingers will be crucial in getting behind the Leicester defence.
Harry Kane will play as the centre forward and this will be his chance to win the Golden Boot. Locked on 22 goals with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Tottenham will be happy if the Englishman gets on the score sheet.
Both teams need to get the win which makes this a very exciting encounter. It is very tough to predict who will emerge victorious, but Spurs have an edge in the attacking department.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Leicester City (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
