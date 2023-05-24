Why do we call them Leeds United States of America? Well, they have three key American players: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson. Not to mention a big stake in their ownership hails from the USA and they had an American manager in Jesse Marsch (who is the favorite for the USMNT job now) up until February.

Because they are so Yankee Doodle Dandy, Leeds United is always televised in America. It’s also going to be really sad to see them relegated, especially so given that it will happen on Memorial Day weekend.

For those outside of the United States of America, Memorial Day is the second most patriotic day of the year (behind only Independence Day/Fourth of July) and it honors those who lost their lives fighting for the USA in warfare. #RedWhiteAndBlue #StarsAndStripesForever

Championship Sunday FYIs

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Sun May 28, 4:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PL Form: Leeds United LDLLW Tottenham Hotspur LLWLD

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Leeds United 19th, 31 pts Tottenham Hotspur 8th, 57 pts

Google Result Probability: Leeds United 35% Draw 25% Tottenham Hotspur 40%

As for Tottenham, this season has been a massive failure as well. They’re not being relegated, but if they have any European football to speak of next season, it’ll be only of the least relevant variety.

A lot of their issues come down to the fact that they horribly botched the 2022 summer transfer window. They spent €177.9m on six players (with Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence going out on loan) and only one player, Cristian Romero, actually played significant minutes in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Skipp; Son, Kane, Richarlison.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

