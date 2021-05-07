Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Tottenham continue their fight to reach Champions League qualification as they travel to Elland Road on Saturday to take on Leeds United. What kind of team will Ryan Mason put out for this game?
Spurs produced a commanding performance last week to beat Sheffield United 4-0. The highlight of that match was the hat trick from Gareth Bale. The North Londoners will have a much tougher task beating Marcelo Bielsa’s men, but they need the three points to keep up pace with those above them in the table.
The visitors are just five points behind London rivals Chelsea who are in fourth place. So, a win at the weekend will help their cause enormously. It won’t be easy against a team that is capable of producing a brilliant performance at any given time.
Spurs will have to be on their toes as the hosts have a fluid attack that can always score goals.
Leeds United vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off Time: 12:30 PM GMT, Saturday 8 May
Tottenham Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Leeds United (WWDDL) Tottenham (DLDWW)
Mason will continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation as that seems to be working well. Hugo Lloris will be in goal and there aren’t going to be any changes to the defence. Serge Aurier and Reguilon will start as the full backs. As for the centre backs, it will be the duo of Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.
In central midfield, there will just be the one change with Giovani Lo Celso sitting on the bench for this game. Moussa Sissoko will be the one to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as he offers Spurs a more physical presence to deal with the Leeds attack.
The three behind the centre forward will be the same as we saw against Sheffield.
Dele Alli will play in a central role and will have Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale on the wings.
The Welshman is coming off the back of a brilliant performance and the North Londoners will be hoping that he can repeat his heroics.
Harry Kane will start as the centre forward and the Englishman has an opportunity to better his already incredible season. Leeds will find it difficult keeping this attack quiet and the more they venture forward, it will help Spurs exploit the open spaces.
The hosts will put up a tough fight, but the visitors should be getting the three points.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Leeds United (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
